Phonon nanoengineering: Vibrations of nanoislands dissipate heat more effectively
Europium silicide has for some time attracted the attention of scientists. Recognized as being promising for electronics and spintronics, this material has recently been submitted by a team of physicists from Poland, Germany and France to comprehensive studies of the vibrations of its crystal lattice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science, Industry and Business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,053
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC