Panattoni with 800,000 sqm of warehouse ...

At the beginning of 2017 Panattoni Europe had nearly 1.3 million sqm of warehouse under construction across Europe, with 800,000 sqm in Poland alone. Among other pending projects, the developer has two distribution centres for Amazon - one near Szczecin, featuring 161,500 sqm, and the other with 135,000 sqm in Sosnowiec.

