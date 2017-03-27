On the site of a 1946 massacre, a Cat...

On the site of a 1946 massacre, a Catholic Pole works to heal his home

It was a "moral reflex" that inspired Bogdan Bialek to speak out about the Kielce pogrom, he told the audience after a Southwest Florida-screening of the new documentary "Bogdan's Journey." The film chronicles his mission to heal his home of Kielce, Poland, through education and acceptance.

Chicago, IL

