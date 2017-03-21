Niki Caro explains her pursuit of tru...

Niki Caro explains her pursuit of truth in The Zookeeper's Wife

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Trojan

After making a complete change from her college major in finance and interest in sculpture, director Niki Caro found herself pursuing a new career in directing. She was drawn to the art of telling stories, and she realized that sculpture - no matter how interesting the subject - can never communicate a story as distinctly as film can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Seer 8,064
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC