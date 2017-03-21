Niki Caro explains her pursuit of truth in The Zookeeper's Wife
After making a complete change from her college major in finance and interest in sculpture, director Niki Caro found herself pursuing a new career in directing. She was drawn to the art of telling stories, and she realized that sculpture - no matter how interesting the subject - can never communicate a story as distinctly as film can.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Seer
|8,064
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC