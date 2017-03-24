Naked protesters kill sheep, chain themselves together near Auschwitz gate

The entrance to the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau with the lettering "Arbeit macht frei" in Oswiecim, Poland is pictured in this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo. WARSAW, Poland - Officials say a group of some 10 Polish-speaking people took off their clothes, killed a sheep and chained themselves together by the main gate of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz before being detained by police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.