Naked protesters kill sheep, chain th...

Naked protesters kill sheep, chain themselves together near Auschwitz gate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

The entrance to the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau with the lettering "Arbeit macht frei" in Oswiecim, Poland is pictured in this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo. WARSAW, Poland - Officials say a group of some 10 Polish-speaking people took off their clothes, killed a sheep and chained themselves together by the main gate of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz before being detained by police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC