Naked protesters kill sheep, chain themselves together near Auschwitz gate
The entrance to the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau with the lettering "Arbeit macht frei" in Oswiecim, Poland is pictured in this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo. WARSAW, Poland - Officials say a group of some 10 Polish-speaking people took off their clothes, killed a sheep and chained themselves together by the main gate of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz before being detained by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC