'Lodz Ghetto' photos testify to Nazis...

'Lodz Ghetto' photos testify to Nazis' brutal reign

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

He buried the negatives in 1944, and after the camp was liberated, he excavated them, top right. 1945- Excavating the box of negatives and documents Henryk Ross buried in the Lodz ghetto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,802,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC