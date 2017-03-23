Leaders of the Belarusian Opposition Call on the Polish Sejm
In these hard times an independent Belarus needs assistance on the part of the nearest neighbour Poland and the entire European Union. Participants in the hearings held today in the Commission for Foreign Affairs in the Polish Sejm state this.
