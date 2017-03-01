Lawmaker: Women "less intelligent" than men
Janusz Korwin-Mikke, leader of the eurosceptic Congress of the New Right party, casts his ballot for the European Parliament elections on May 25, 2014 at a polling station in Warsaw. WARSAW, Poland -- A Polish member of the European Parliament has launched another sexist tirade, calling it a "20th century stereotype that women have the same intellectual potential as men," and that the stereotype "must be destroyed because it is not true."
