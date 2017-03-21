Krzysztof Zimnoch vs Michael Grant on...

Krzysztof Zimnoch vs Michael Grant on April 22 in Poland

Read more: Boxing Scene

Rising Polish heavyweight contender Krzysztof Zimnoch is facing a blast from the past when he takes on well known veteran Michael Grant on April 22 in Legionowo, Poland. Zimnoch is looking to work his way to a lucrative fight and a world title shot in the heavyweight division.

Chicago, IL

