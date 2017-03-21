Krzysztof Zimnoch vs Michael Grant on April 22 in Poland
Rising Polish heavyweight contender Krzysztof Zimnoch is facing a blast from the past when he takes on well known veteran Michael Grant on April 22 in Legionowo, Poland. Zimnoch is looking to work his way to a lucrative fight and a world title shot in the heavyweight division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Dudley
|8,063
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC