'King Chaim,' ruler of the Lodz Ghetto, exposed in Boston exhibit

Painting of Chaim Rumkowski, chairman of the Lodz Ghetto's Jewish Council, created by Lodz painter Izrael Lejzerowicz during the ghetto's four-year existence A group of men eating lunch, soup out of pails. Mordechai Chaim Rumkowski and other officials pose for a group portrait in the Jewish Council's headquarters, Lodz Ghetto, January 1941 A damaged negative of a woman with her child, from a Ghetto policeman's family.

