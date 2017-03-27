'King Chaim,' ruler of the Lodz Ghetto, exposed in Boston exhibit
Painting of Chaim Rumkowski, chairman of the Lodz Ghetto's Jewish Council, created by Lodz painter Izrael Lejzerowicz during the ghetto's four-year existence A group of men eating lunch, soup out of pails. Mordechai Chaim Rumkowski and other officials pose for a group portrait in the Jewish Council's headquarters, Lodz Ghetto, January 1941 A damaged negative of a woman with her child, from a Ghetto policeman's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Dudley
|8,077
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mon
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC