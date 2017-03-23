From http://www.library.manchester.ac.uk/rylands/our-history/ The John Rylands Library was founded by Enriqueta Rylands in memory of her husband John Rylands, the first Manchester multi millionaire. In 1889 the architect Basil Champneys designed the striking gothic building, which took ten years to build and was opened to public readers on 1 January 1900.

