Jewish people praying together inside...

Jewish people praying together inside a flight after it announces emergency landing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

We all invoke God in face of danger, don't we? A group of Jewish passengers was spotted praying together when the aeroplane they were flying in had to make an emergency landing. The Boeing 767, flying from London Stansted, faced some air pressure issues in the cabin following which the passengers had to wear their oxygen masks while the flight decided to land at the Schipol Airport, Amsterdam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr ellie 8,062
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC