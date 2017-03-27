Jewish advocacy group AJC opens regio...

Jewish advocacy group AJC opens regional office in Poland

The American Jewish Committee holding a panel on anti-Semitism that coincided with the beginning of the Republican convention, July 18, 2016. WARSAW, Poland - The American Jewish Committee on Monday opened a regional office in Warsaw to strengthen the area's ties to Israel as well as its transatlantic partnership.

Chicago, IL

