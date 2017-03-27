Indian student attacked in Poland, survives4 min ago
New Delhi, Mar 31 An Indian student, who was allegedly brutally assaulted in Poland and was claimed to have died, has survived the attack, according to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj tonight spoke to the Indian ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria regarding the assault on an Indian student in Poznan city whose name was not disclosed.
