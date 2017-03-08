How Jessica Chastain and More Women in Hollywood Participated in the Day Without a Woman Strike

As many women worldwide spend their day on strike from any paid or unpaid labor, some in the entertainment industry have stood in solidarity with #ADayWithoutAWoman , the latest mass international demonstration for women's rights launched by the organizers of the Women's March. On Tuesday, Ryan Murphy announced that work on his expanded Murphyverse would come to a halt today as all the women of his many female-led casts go on strike.

