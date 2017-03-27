From make-up to masterpiece - meet th...

From make-up to masterpiece - meet the Fenwick employee making a fine art splash

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

You might be looking at Paola Ciarska and thinking, I know that face. If it's because you met her at a Fenwick make-up counter, then she will almost certainly have studied yours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 8,078
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mon Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC