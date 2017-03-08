Four more acts announced for Opena er...

Four more acts announced for Opena er Festival 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NME

The Polish festival takes place this year at Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1. Tickets are on sale now from the festival's website . 'Black Beatles' hitmakers Rae Sremmurd will play the Wednesday leg of the festival, followed by US band Jimmy Eat World on the Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Get A Clue 8,051
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Wed About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Wed About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Wed About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC