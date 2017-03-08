Four more acts announced for Opena er Festival 2017
The Polish festival takes place this year at Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1. Tickets are on sale now from the festival's website . 'Black Beatles' hitmakers Rae Sremmurd will play the Wednesday leg of the festival, followed by US band Jimmy Eat World on the Thursday.
