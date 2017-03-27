Foreign labs help Poland probe 2010 president's death
Polish prosecutors investigating the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others say they are seeking help from foreign laboratories in testing the evidence. The prosecutors are investigating whether anyone contributed in any way to the crash near a military airport in Russia.
