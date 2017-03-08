Fitch Affirms Polish City of Gdansk at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
WARSAW/LONDON, March 10 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Gdansk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+ ', with Positive Outlook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,055
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC