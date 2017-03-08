Fitch Affirms Polish City of Gdansk a...

Fitch Affirms Polish City of Gdansk at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

22 hrs ago

WARSAW/LONDON, March 10 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Gdansk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+ ', with Positive Outlook.

