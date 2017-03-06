Fearing U.S. withdrawal, Europe consi...

Fearing U.S. withdrawal, Europe considers its own nuclear deterrent

Under an idea being floated in Europe, the flag on Europe's nuclear deterrent would move from that of the United States to that of France. Under such a plan, France's arsenal would be repurposed to protect the rest of Europe and would be put under a common European command, funding plan, defense doctrine, or some combination of the three.

