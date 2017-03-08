EU's Tusk to face investigators in Poland
A prosecutor in Poland says that Donald Tusk, freshly re-elected to a top European Union job, has been summoned for questioning over the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski. The leader of Poland's ruling populist party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, blames his brother's death on Tusk and takes every step to bring him to account.
