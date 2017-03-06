EU tries to contain East-West schism ...

EU tries to contain East-West schism as Brexit bites

As Britain hands the European Union its formal notice to quit this month, Brussels is resigned to losing part of the EU's western flank but is increasingly stressed that upset in the east is pulling the survivors further apart. Netherlands' PM Rutte, EU Council President Tusk and Spain's acting PM Rajoy pose for a family photo with other EU leaders during a EU summit over migration in Brussels BRUSSELS: As Britain hands the European Union its formal notice to quit this month, Brussels is resigned to losing part of the EU's western flank but is increasingly stressed that upset in the east is pulling the survivors further apart.

