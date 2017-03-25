EU leaders seek unity in Rome, despit...

EU leaders seek unity in Rome, despite Brexit and protests

Saturday Read more: The Peninsula

ROME: Leaders of the European Union met in Rome on Saturday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the bloc's founding treaty and demonstrate that the EU can survive the impending departure of major power Britain. Under heavy security as the Italian capital braced for anti-EU protests and the risk of attacks such as that by an Islamic State follower in London last week, the 27 national leaders gathered in the Campidoglio palace where the six founding states signed the Treaty of Rome on March 25, 1957.

