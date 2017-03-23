English Championship side Fulham link...

English Championship side Fulham linked with Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh

English Premier League chasing Fulham have inquired about the availability of Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh who plays for Lech Poznan in Poland. Tetteh, has played in 19 league games and scored one goal for Poznan who are 3rd on the Polish league table.

Chicago, IL

