Opening with Ageless Style on Thursday, March 23, Western Canada Fashion Week exhibits collections, runway shows, competitions and a fantasy hair night until Friday, March 31. The 10-day event concludes on Saturday, April 1 with Models of Diversity featuring models with disabilities gracing the catwalk. All shows take place at the ATB Financial Arts Barn, 10330 - 84 Ave. Event information, show listings and ticket prices are available at westerncanadafashionweek.com.

Chicago, IL

