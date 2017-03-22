Chatter
Opening with Ageless Style on Thursday, March 23, Western Canada Fashion Week exhibits collections, runway shows, competitions and a fantasy hair night until Friday, March 31. The 10-day event concludes on Saturday, April 1 with Models of Diversity featuring models with disabilities gracing the catwalk. All shows take place at the ATB Financial Arts Barn, 10330 - 84 Ave. Event information, show listings and ticket prices are available at westerncanadafashionweek.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC