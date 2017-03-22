Caretaker Government to Take Decision...

Caretaker Government to Take Decisions For Opening Consulates in Some Countries

Caretaker Government will adopt at its regular meeting today the opening of consulates of Bulgaria in Taraklia, Moldova; in Zaporozhye - Ukraine and Katowice - Poland, according to BNR.

