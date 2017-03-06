BRIEF-Poland seeks to convert part of KHW's debt into shares of merged coal company
* Grzegorz Tobiszowski also told reporters that it could prove difficult to secure agreement to the conversion from banks holding the bonds. * Banks BZ WBK, BGZ BNP Paribas, PKO BP , state bank BGK and DZ Bank AG are all bondholders in KHW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,039
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC