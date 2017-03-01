BRIEF-Bank Millennium expects higher ...

BRIEF-Bank Millennium expects higher operating results in 2017 - conf call

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA on Friday hit their lowest level in more than six months as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering conglomerate's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Rshermr 8,035
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC