Bethel Park artist planning a Royal Weddinga
The last Royal Wedding Tour, organized by David Motak in 2013, was characterized as a huge success and warranted another trip when it returns in two months. The fascination of other cultures began at an early age for Dave Motak as he saved his lunch money to buy and put together house kits from the German instruction manual.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|21 hr
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
