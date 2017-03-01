Armaan Kohli to play a Polish cop

In a couple of months, actor Armaan Kohli will fly off to the quaint Polish town of Bielsko Biala, to shoot for a Polish-English-Hindi trilingual. The yet-to-be-titled murder-thriller has him playing a cop.

