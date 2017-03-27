Abandoned...

Abandoned...

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: TrekEarth

Moja Wola is a village in the administrative district of Gmina Sosnie, within Ostrow Wielkopolski County, Greater Poland Voivodeship, in west-central Poland. Abandoned - The hunting palace from 1825 in Swiss style by was extended one storey and tower in 1907.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Irving 8,087
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC