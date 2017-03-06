7 Polish Women Who Fought for Abortio...

7 Polish Women Who Fought for Abortion Rights Offer Advice to American Women Doing the Same

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

On October 4, 2016, tens of thousands of women in Poland took to the streets to protest against new legislation introduced by their far-right government that would put a total ban on abortion. Poland's abortion laws are already incredibly restrictive: Abortion is only permitted in cases of rape and sexual abuse, if there is a threat to the mother's life, or if there's evidence of severe fetal anomalies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 8,044
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC