2nd Cavalry Regiment soldiers head to...

2nd Cavalry Regiment soldiers head to Poland in 'spartan' mission

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A long line of combat vehicles filed out of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment's Rose Barracks here Saturday, beginning a 560-mile road march to northeastern Poland in a hard-power show of force to Russia. Soldiers with the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment are headed to the small city of Orzysz, bound for a no-frills base where the focus will be on field work rather than chowing down at the local food court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC