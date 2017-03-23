2nd Cavalry Regiment soldiers head to Poland in 'spartan' mission

A long line of combat vehicles filed out of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment's Rose Barracks here Saturday, beginning a 560-mile road march to northeastern Poland in a hard-power show of force to Russia. Soldiers with the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment are headed to the small city of Orzysz, bound for a no-frills base where the focus will be on field work rather than chowing down at the local food court.

