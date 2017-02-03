Woori Bank opens representative offic...

Woori Bank opens representative office in Poland

Woori Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Monday that it has opened a representative office in Poland in the latest effort to establish a bridgehead in Europe. The opening on Sunday came two weeks after the South Korean bank won approval from the Polish financial regulatory authority to set up the representative office.

Poland

