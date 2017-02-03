Woori Bank opens representative office in Poland
Woori Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Monday that it has opened a representative office in Poland in the latest effort to establish a bridgehead in Europe. The opening on Sunday came two weeks after the South Korean bank won approval from the Polish financial regulatory authority to set up the representative office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC