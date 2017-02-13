Woman hit by car after sprinting across road to catch tram
CCTV footage captures grim moment a woman is struck by a car and thrown into the air after sprinting across the road to catch her tram Victim, 24, suffered a badly broken leg and narrowly missed being thrown in front of the tram she had been hoping to catch in Olsztyn, Poland This is the moment a woman who was desperate to catch her tram ran in front of four lanes of traffic and was thrown into the air by a car. The victim, 24, had been running to get on the tram in Olsztyn, Poland, and ignored the red pedestrian light telling her it was unsafe to cross the road.
