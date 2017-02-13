Woman hit by car after sprinting across road to catch tram

CCTV footage captures grim moment a woman is struck by a car and thrown into the air after sprinting across the road to catch her tram Victim, 24, suffered a badly broken leg and narrowly missed being thrown in front of the tram she had been hoping to catch in Olsztyn, Poland This is the moment a woman who was desperate to catch her tram ran in front of four lanes of traffic and was thrown into the air by a car. The victim, 24, had been running to get on the tram in Olsztyn, Poland, and ignored the red pedestrian light telling her it was unsafe to cross the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.