Westinghouse: Only Ukraine applies EU's nuclear diversification policy
EXCLUSIVE / Unlike the five EU member states with Russian-built nuclear power plants, Ukraine is the only country implementing EU requirements for diversified portfolios of fuel supply, Michael Kirst, an official at Westinghouse, told EURACTIV.com. Michael Kirst is vice-president of Strategy and External Relations for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Westinghouse Electric Company, the US multinational providing fuel, services and equipment for the nuclear industry.
