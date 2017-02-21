Westinghouse: Only Ukraine applies EU...

Westinghouse: Only Ukraine applies EU's nuclear diversification policy

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: EurActiv.com

EXCLUSIVE / Unlike the five EU member states with Russian-built nuclear power plants, Ukraine is the only country implementing EU requirements for diversified portfolios of fuel supply, Michael Kirst, an official at Westinghouse, told EURACTIV.com. Michael Kirst is vice-president of Strategy and External Relations for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Westinghouse Electric Company, the US multinational providing fuel, services and equipment for the nuclear industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr silly rabbit 8,023
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC