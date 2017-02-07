Waterland backs Enhesa
Waterland Private Equity Investments will provide growth capital to Enhesa, an environmental, health & safety regulatory compliance assurance content provider. Enhesa is a global EHS regulatory consultancy based in Brussels, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo.
