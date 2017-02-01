Warsaw mayor slams plan to expand city as anti-democratic
This May 18, 2012, file photo shows the skyline of Warsaw, Poland's capital. The mayor of Warsaw has harshly denounced a government plan to enlarge the capital to incorporate 32 neighboring municipalities.
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|11 hr
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Wed
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
|Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa...
|Jan 29
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
