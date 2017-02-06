Wanted: groups, individuals to lead English camps in Poland
Students review vocabulary during an English Bible camp in Slupsk, Poland, led last year by a team from St. John's Lutheran Church, Bakersfield, Calif. Ten teams are needed to lead similar camps in Poland this July and August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
