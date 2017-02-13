Volkswagen says has no plans to retai...

Volkswagen says has no plans to retain large number of temp staff

Volkswagen said it has no plans to keep a large number of temporary workers on its books following a media report saying management at the carmaker's VW brand would retain about 2,000 of them as labor leaders and executives wrestle over the company's turnaround plan. A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.

