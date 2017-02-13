Volkswagen says has no plans to retain large number of temp staff
Volkswagen said it has no plans to keep a large number of temporary workers on its books following a media report saying management at the carmaker's VW brand would retain about 2,000 of them as labor leaders and executives wrestle over the company's turnaround plan. A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|17 hr
|Erock
|80
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Sun
|truth
|3
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Feb 8
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC