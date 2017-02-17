Valleys film shot in Polish town up for major awards
A film shot by Welsh directors in a different country, in a language they cannot speak is in the running for two international awards. Kevin Phillips, of Tredegar's Green Valley Films, was called "mad" and told changing his first script to Polish would be "impossible".
