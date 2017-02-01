U.S. Troops And Tanks Are In Poland T...

U.S. Troops And Tanks Are In Poland To Buffer NATO And Keep Putin In Check

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

A brigade of heavily armed U.S. troops have deployed to Zagan, Poland to show Russia that if it dares to encroach on its territory, it will feel the full force of the NATO alliance. It is the show of defiance against Putin many NATO allies have been waiting for from the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
translation!! 20 hr mike 1
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Wed Jessica 77
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Mon SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Mon truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Jan 29 haha 668
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Jan 29 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... Jan 29 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC