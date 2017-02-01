U.S. Troops And Tanks Are In Poland To Buffer NATO And Keep Putin In Check
A brigade of heavily armed U.S. troops have deployed to Zagan, Poland to show Russia that if it dares to encroach on its territory, it will feel the full force of the NATO alliance. It is the show of defiance against Putin many NATO allies have been waiting for from the Trump administration.
