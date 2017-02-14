Treasures of Slovak baroque in Poland
Visitors to the exhibition of Slovak baroque in Krakow, Poland, will not just be able to view famous works of art but will have a chance to study rare pieces hardly ever presented before. The Treasures of Baroque - Between Bratislava and Krakow exhibition, is organised by the Slovak National Gallery and from February 9 to April 23, it is making available for the first time a vast selection of the SNG's exhibits.
