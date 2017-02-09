Through the Darkness to Offer Powerful Holocaust Testimonials at The Workshop Theater
"Through the Darkness" by Alan C. Breindel recounts the unimaginable journeys and true stories of four courageous men and women who left everything behind, including their loved ones, so that they might stay one step ahead of the Holocaust. They are composite characters that playwright Breindel built from interviews with Holocaust survivors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Poland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Jews so ugly & monster looking? (Feb '13)
|Wed
|ChicagoIsGarbage
|76
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|2
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Rusian Asssssss
|78
|translation!!
|Feb 1
|mike
|1
|2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland
|Jan 30
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Jan 30
|truth
|2
|why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10)
|Jan 29
|haha
|668
Find what you want!
Search Poland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC