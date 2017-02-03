The Trump administration wants Europe...

The Trump administration wants Europe to pay more to defend itself. Ita s not that easy.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. soldiers attend the inauguration ceremony of bilateral military training between U.S. and Polish troops in Zagan, Poland, on Jan. 30, 2017. President Trump's reassurances last week to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May that the North American Treaty Organization was not, in fact, " obsolete " are unlikely to have Europe taking up more of the defense burden, at least in the short term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Poland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 2
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 2 Rusian Asssssss 78
translation!! Feb 1 mike 1
News 2,000-Year-Old Glass Workshop Found in Poland Jan 30 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Jan 30 truth 2
why r polish in england racist to blacks and asian (Apr '10) Jan 29 haha 668
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... Jan 29 SobieskiSavedEurope 1
See all Poland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Poland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Poland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC