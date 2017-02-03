The Latest: Poland refuses to take in 10 orphans from Aleppo
A Polish radio station is reporting that the conservative government has refused a request made by a northern Polish city to take in 10 orphans from the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo, citing a threat to Poland's security.
