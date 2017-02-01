Thanks Jimi Symphonic Concert Held in Wroclaw, Poland
I had the pleasure of attending the Thanks Jimi Symphonic concert in WrocA aw, Poland at the recently opened Narodowe Forum Muzyki music hall on January 10, 2017. The concert was the 25th Jubilee of Educational Activity of one of the best Polish blues-rock guitar players, Leszek CichoA ski .
