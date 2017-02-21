Students learning Turkish in Poland on the rise
Polish students learning Turkish as a second language through the Yunus Emre Institute in Poland are on the rise, according to the chairman of the institute's Warsaw office. Since it was established in 2013, the institute's Turkish Cultural Centre has taught hundreds of people Turkish in Poland, Ozturk Emiroglu told Anadolu Agency in an interview.
