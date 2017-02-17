Striker moves on loan
Striker Nadir Ciftci has joined Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old scored four times in twenty-six appearances since arriving from Dundee United in July 2015, but has managed just four substitute displays this term due to the ongoing form of Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.
