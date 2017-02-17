Striker moves on loan

Striker Nadir Ciftci has joined Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old scored four times in twenty-six appearances since arriving from Dundee United in July 2015, but has managed just four substitute displays this term due to the ongoing form of Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vital Football.