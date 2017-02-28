Source: Former prodigy Freddy Adu receives offers from Poland and Asia
Amid reports from Poland of an imminent move for the former U.S. international, a source tells Goal that Adu is also weighing offers from Asia. The former prodigy, fresh off an unsuccessful trial with the Portland Timbers, is weighing an offer from Polish second-division club Sandecja Nowy Sacz, a source close to Adu confirmed to Goal .
